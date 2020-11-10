#Baonanas innovative take on banana pudding with over 20 different mousse flavors

By Miguel Amaya
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey -- A Jersey City company has cooked up an innovative take on banana pudding, with over 20 different mousse flavors.

"This is a brand new way to dessert. We like to think the cronut was invented in NYC and #Baonanas was invented here in Jersey City," said Lloyd Ortuoste, owner of #Baonanas.

The venture, which began as a fundraiser between family and friends, to raise money after their car fell victim to a fender bender back in 2014, has turned into a flavorful go-to experience for dessert lovers in the tri-state area.

Using Leche flan, the Filipino version of creme caramel, instead of regular boxed jello, Lloyd and his girlfriend Trisha Villanueva have been able to develop innovative flavors and a fluffy mousse texture.

Related: Mannino's Cannoli Express: A family recipe hits the streets of New Jersey

#Baonanas infuses its fluffy banana mousse with homemade purple yam or Ube, lychees, strawberries, and peach-mango chutney, all made from scratch.

"One thing we are doing differently at #Baonanas is that we are taking our Filipino roots and really using that to make this new take on dessert," said Ortuoste.

Their mission to spread love through their innovative flavors, using quality ingredients, has allowed #Baonanas to expand and offer their dessert at food festivals and catering experiences.

"It's not ice cream and not even banana pudding. Simply put its #Baonanas," said Ortuoste.

----------


Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jersey citynew jerseyfyi ice creamcommunity journalistfyi dessertwabcneighborhood treatsbite sizelocalishentrepreneurshipnew jerseysmall businessfooddessertsice creamoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
GOP tries again to get SCOTUS to ax Obamacare
Low-temperature coolers: Next weapon in the fight against COVID-19
Newsom 'open' to meet with family of man shot, killed by Vallejo PD
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
Vatican faults many for McCarrick's rise, spares Francis
COVID-19 updates: SF Board of Education to consider plan to reopen schools in January
Newsom says restrictions coming as COVID-19 cases climb
Show More
New social media platform with no fact-checking on the rise
AccuWeather forecast: Cold morning again, milder afternoon
CDC issues updated Thanksgiving guidelines
U.S. Figure Skating Championships to move from SJ to Vegas
Barr OKs DOJ election probes despite little evidence of fraud
More TOP STORIES News