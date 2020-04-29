localish

Photographer Scott Oller snaps stunning photos of coyote at San Francisco beach

By Jason Beal
SAN FRANCISCO -- With shelter-in-place orders in effect throughout the city of San Francisco, images of wildlife roaming the streets and exploring once-populated areas are becoming common.

Local photographer, Scott Oller was riding his bike when he stopped at Kirby Cove, a popular beach in the Presidio of San Francisco.


Oller noticed a coyote came to the beach to inspect what he thinks were the remains of a whale that had washed ashore. Without his professional camera on hand, Scott managed to take some stunning images of the coyote using his cell phone, while keeping a safe distance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscocoyotescoronavirusshelter in placelocalishcovid 19
LOCALISH
Distillery turns whiskey into hand sanitizer
Meal to Heal supports COVID-19 frontline workers
Coronavirus Check In With Enoteca Maria: The Restaurant Run by Grandmothers
this nyc landlord is offering free rent to tenants due to the coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom announces 4 stages to reopen CA businesses, schools
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
EXCLUSIVE: Michigan man arrested for N95 mask fraud, Bay Area victims
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changing frequencies on Wednesday
Great-grandmother comes home after battle against COVID-19
2 NorCal businesses to reopen despite COVID-19 restrictions
Self-employed, gig workers can now apply for benefits in CA
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Trump meets with Florida governor, defends response to COVID-19
NC protesters arrested for violating executive order
Coronavirus updates: Sonoma Co. lifts park closures as stay-at-home-orders still in effect
More TOP STORIES News