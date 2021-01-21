localish

LA's first pro-Black pop culture and collectibles store in Carson

LOS ANGELES -- "We're going to really, really give the people a grand experience into the comic and toy biz," said Kareem Burton, co-owner of Black Star Collectibles. "The concept of the store just came from just realizing that there wasn't the representation of people of color in this field."

Co-Owner Feon Cooper says they wanted to have one centralized place where people could find Black toys, including Barbies and dolls. Over the years, as long-time collectors of toys, they found themselves searching in different places to find action figures and comic-related superheroes that looked like them. Cooper and Burton say many customers are filled with pride and gratitude, coming in to express their 'thank you' for having a store that represents people of color.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carsonkabccomic bookblack owned businessdiversitylocalishmy go totoys
LOCALISH
Meet the artist known as the LA Hope Dealer
My Cookie Dealer delivers massive half-pound cookies
This street vendor is bringing together local chefs to feed those in need
Former Neo-Nazi removes swastika tattoos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 year ago today: 1st confirmed COVID-19 case in US
Dear Democracy: Bay Area reacts to Biden's inaugural message
SF aims to vaccinate all residents by end of June, city says
Biden signs COVID-19 orders: 'Help is on the way'
NatGeo photographers capture inauguration scenes around DC
Girls around US watch with awe as Kamala Harris sworn in as VP
'GMA' surprises young inaugural poet during interview
Show More
McConnell seeks to push Trump impeachment trial to February
Biden halts border wall building after Trump's final surge
3 storms to bring rain, snow showers to Bay Area
Man shot, killed by officers in San Jose, police say
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
More TOP STORIES News