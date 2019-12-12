food

The Holiday Menu at Disneyland Is out of This World

Plan on visiting the Disney Festival of Holiday and Lights? The Festival of Holidays blends traditions and your favorite holiday dishes! The menu now incorporates different guest traditions into the holiday eats. Don't worry if you are plant based, there are tasty holiday dishes for you too! Karl Schmid, host of On the Red Carpet, was eager to try the plant based shepards upside down pie and rate it for the vegan and vegetarians visiting the parks this holiday season. Make sure to purchase the Sip and Savor pass, which is the best way to try eight of the holiday dishes at an affordable price!

For more information visit: Festival Foods Marketplace
