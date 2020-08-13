localish

Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula delivers over 120K free meals to Bay Area residents

SAN MATEO, Calif. -- The Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula has always dedicated itself to providing support to youth in the community, but during COVID-19, their focus has expanded to helping the entire community. In just three months, 400 volunteers have come together to hand out over 120,000 free meals to Bay Area residents.

"People are devoting so much time to make sure that, in a time where there is so much uncertainty, there is one less thing families need to be uncertain about and that's eating," Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula Director of Volunteerism and Community Engagement Remi Sobomehin says.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san mateokgocoronavirus californiafree foodcoronavirusall goodfood drivelocalish
LOCALISH
Crafted cocktails made easy, safely at home
Glen Ivy Hot Springs reopens
3D printed eyewear for healthcare workers
Nonprofit serves as "HERO" to BLM protesters across the Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
100 degree heat to scorch Bay Area through next week
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
LIVE: Azusa fire threatens homes, prompts evacuations
CA voter registration highest in 68 years
Bay Area heat wave could equal problems for small businesses
Woman accused of hitting airport gate agent after not wearing mask
EDD scam: CA woman's stolen info used to collect thousands
Show More
Trump admits he's blocking USPS funding to stop mail-in votes
Flex Alert: Californians asked to conserve power Friday
Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate
Bay Area's 1st COVID-19 vaccine trial to start soon
'Black-ish' designer tackles social issues with style
More TOP STORIES News