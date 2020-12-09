be localish

Chicago alley lined with bright murals on West Side

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO -- In Chicago, alleys are quintessential neighborhood features. Now, one such alleyway is going beyond the usual function, turning into a colorful art exhibit!

"This is unique opportunity to try something new," said Alex Nakonechny, who is developing the group of West Side homes where the project has come to life.

The houses under construction in the 2500 block of West Polk Street, known collectively as "The 12," all feature a unique mural on their garage doors. So far 15 murals are visible ,and Nakonechny said another 15 will eventually be painted with the rest of the development's construction on the northern side of the alley.

"It is the first of its kind that I can think of, especially in Chicago, where one developer has brought 30 artists together," said Chicago Truborn gallery owner Sara Dulkin.

"One alley you can see them all," added Dulkin, who collaborated with Nakonechny to recruit the featured artists.

Nakonechny sees The 12 as an opportunity to reimagine use of Chicago's alleys, moving beyond just parking and trash cans, perhaps to be used for block parties, for example.

"It's bringing a lot of color and vibrancy to the neighborhood," added Dulkin.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagotri taylorartlocalish show (lsh)mural artsreal estatealleylocalishwlsbe localish
BE LOCALISH
Watch #BeLocalish Holiday Deals & Steals special with Tory Johnson
#BeLocalish Holiday Deals & Steals
SoCal entrepreneur designs socially-friendly mask
Food made with a lot of love, flavor and soul
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA playgrounds allowed to open under updated stay-at-home rule
Everything to know about CA's confusing new stay-at-home order
Companies Newsom founded get nearly $3M in fed funding, data shows
WATCH LIVE: SF mayor gives COVID-19 update
Better Bay Area: The State of the Arts
Elon Musk says he's moved to Texas
Lake Tahoe cautious for surge of backcountry skier crowds
Show More
US govt, 48 states bring antitrust action against Facebook
OUSD voting on phase 1 to dismantle Oakland Schools Police Dept.
SJ hospital reaches full capacity, including ICU beds
COVID-19 updates: 10,000 new cases in Bay Area in 2 days
Biden's Pentagon nominee puts some Democrats in a bind
More TOP STORIES News