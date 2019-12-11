Maui bakery elevates donuts with fresh Hawaiian flavors

By Mariel Myers
From honey miso to strawberry rose to lilikoi caramel meringue, Donut Dynamite on Maui elevates the humble donut into a deluxe delight using farm-fresh ingredients. The colorful owner Madame Donut makes everything from scratch, even the sprinkles, and brings her personal flare to whatever she creates. Her mission is to change people's perception of the donut as just a sweet treat, so she makes her donuts with brioche dough.

The rotating flavors are inspired by what's in season and grown on the island. She used to buy imported organic rose petals for her strawberry rose donut. But she recently discovered a Maui farmer growing organic roses.

"A lot of flavors are based on what I get from the neighborhood. I have a lot of customers who bring me fruits and vegetables sometimes from their backyard," Madame Donut explains. "So depending on what I get, that's usually typically how the flavors are created that day."

It's a simple but decadent way to get a true taste of Maui.
