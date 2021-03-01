Is the California Dream still alive? A look at the state's future
Full Story
How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
Full Story
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
Full Story
7 more CA counties to join red tier Tuesday
Full Story
Live look at NorCal: San Francisco, Oakland, SJ & more
Watch Now
WATCH
VIDEOS
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Building A Better Bay Area - Take Action
7 On Your Side & Friday Free Stuff
I-Team
Localish
ABC7 Original Videos
Feel Good Stories
Weather
DroneView7 Videos
Sports & Dubs On 7
Technology & Business
US & World
Health and Coronavirus
California
Station Info
About ABC7 Bay Area
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
#ABC7Now: Connect with ABC7
Take Action in Your Community
ABC7 Jobs & Internships
Contests, Promotions, & Rules
shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
ABC7 Midday Live
ABC7 Specials
Bay Area LIFE
With Authority Podcast
TV Listings
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Brookfield Zoo reopens for visitors, welcomes new polar bear
WLS
By Zach Ben-Amots
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
localish
wls
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom announces plan to reopen public schools this month
French Bulldog theft caught on video in San Jose
Bay Area woman's missing dog found 600 miles away in Mexico
WHO says it's 'unrealistic' to think COVID will end soon
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
Several injured, rescued from SF house fire
Here's when the US will see a lot more COVID-19 vaccine doses
Show More
Miguel Cardona confirmed by Senate as education secretary
Bay Area family to tour 48 states in search of new home
15-year-old injured in shooting at Arkansas school
J&J vaccine brings hope to those struggling to get appointments
How the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the others
More TOP STORIES News