Ark Animal hospital is providing drive-thru care for pets during COVID-19

Your pets are like family and while you are physically distancing and staying in your home, it's still possible for your pet to get sick.

Ark Animal hospital is getting creative to make sure your pet gets care while keeping the staff healthy and out of harm's way.


They're doing curbside pick-ups with your four-legged friend making sure to allow only essential staff in the hospital and using their own leashes. All communication is done over the phone and your pet gets the care it needs in these uncertain times.

Ark Animal Hospital of Chalfont | Facebook

1700 Horizon Dr #215, Chalfont, PA 18914
215-822-3636
