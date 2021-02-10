localish

Buffalo Soldiers National Museum carries on the legacy of Black soldiers

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum is the only museum in the country dedicated primarily to showcasing Black military history from the present, all the way back to the time of the Buffalo Soldiers.

Buffalo Soldiers were members of the first all-Black units of the United States Army after the Civil War.


The Houston, Texas museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, with free admission on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You can learn more about the museum at www.buffalosoldiersmuseum.com. You can also donate to the 1866 Campaign to help the museum recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
