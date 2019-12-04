Camera Shop Has Served 120 Years of Photographers

The Central Camera store in downtown Chicago has become the heart of a photography community through 120 years of operation and three generations of family ownership.

Owner Don Flesch said Central Camera is more than just a successful boutique. It's a family legacy.


"I've waited on some people who knew grandpa, and he died in 1933," Flesch said. "Many customers come in second- and third-generations."

Flesch said his business has thrived as one of the only camera retail store options but he wishes that more stores had remained open.


"Camera business has shrunk the last number of years," Flesch said. "There used to be close to 11,000 retail camera stores in the United States. As of about last month, there's 206."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
SFDA will not retry gun charge against man acquitted in Kate Steinle killing
Poet, meditator and speaker Yung Pueblo to visit ABC7
AccuWeather forecast: Wet today, stronger storm Friday - Saturday
Puppies rescued from mountain after living in sheep carcass
Trump administration tightens food stamp work requirements
Show More
WATCH IN 60: Sen. Kamala Harris' next steps, red kettles at BART, 2020 housing market
Rain triggers landslide, problems on Bay Area roadways
3 hospitalized after 7 vehicle crash on I-280 in San Jose
Fremont moving forward with street design changes despite opposition
Officials seek ideas for replacing Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
More TOP STORIES News