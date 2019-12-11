Camp Hope helps kids who have lost a loved one

By Janel Andronico
Dealing with a loss of a loved one is never easy, especially when you're a child. Camp Hope is helping children overcome grief in a supportive and safe environment. Campers make new friends, express their feelings and share memories with others who have had the same experience. Camp Hope is made possible by the help of The Taylor Family Foundation. The foundation has served over 67,000 children in Northern California and sends kids to camp for free! One camper shares his compelling story that will surely inspire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
childrencampall goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Puppy still missing from van stolen in Fremont
SJ Mayor's plan to increase affordable housing
Oracle moving OpenWorld from SF to Las Vegas
California Hall of Fame inducts new class
SF family displaced after sewage backs up during heavy rain
WATCH IN 60: UC Santa Cruz grad students on strike, Bruce Bochy's new gig
Oaklander puts up K-rails to keep homeless RVs from parking by business
Show More
'SF has lost its mojo': Mayor calls for residents to support small businesses
UC Santa Cruz grad students for pay raise
SF's semi-annual gun buyback is this weekend
Mike Bloomberg set for first California campaign visit
SJ soccer coach arrested for alleged 'inappropriate behavior' with teen girls
More TOP STORIES News