Cardiac nurse is giving back to fellow frontline workers through her online business 'Purpose People'

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey -- For Eva Machado, a cardiac nurse in Morristown, New Jersey, helping her colleagues during this health crisis is a priority.

"My mission has always been to spread this light and give back to nurses because we do so much," said Machado.

Using her online business, Purpose People, Machado has focused on giving back to nurses through her products and messages of inspiration and positivity.

"We donated all of the profits from my shop for a full week and sent out about 20 care packages to hospital units across the state and around the country," said Machado.

Additionally, Purpose People has partnered and designed a shirt alongside Feed It Forward, a charity that helps feed essential workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

The profits raised from this particular shirt will go directly to Feed It Forward and their mission to help frontline workers.

"From the beginning I just want to bring the positivity and voice to how challenging it is and help others grow into your purpose," said Machado.

