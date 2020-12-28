localish

Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove in Windsor continues to brighten the holiday season

WINDSOR, Calif. -- For the past 12 years, the quaint town of Windsor, California has hosted the Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove, a bright and festive event highlighting 205 individually decorated Christmas trees.

"Windsor at Christmas time is a winter wonderland," town council member Deborah Fudge shares. "We've got the music and the trees and the children laughing," Mayor Dominic Foppoli adds.

The tree grove event celebrates Christmas and community. "These trees are bought by individuals, by classrooms and by groups and the money all goes to nonprofits in Windsor," Fudge explains. "This event means a great deal to Windsor and there was no way, even with COVID, we couldn't at least put something on."

With social distancing and other safety protocols in effect, People4Parks, the Windsor parks and recreation foundation, re-designed this year's event to ensure that the town's holiday celebration endured. "It gives everyone a reason to get together and really just be happy because I feel that there's not a lot of that in the world right now," Gateway 4H president Alexis Biasotti reveals. "I can see it going on forever and ever and just being a special thing," Co-vice president of People4Parks Tina Castelli adds.

For more information on the event, visit here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
windsorkgochristmas treechristmaslocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
'Designing A Difference' keeps fashion industry alive in SF
Meet this formerly homeless LGBTQ activist who's giving back
Meet LGBTQ winemaker Krista Scruggs
Meet LGBTQ+ country music star Sara Shook
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom to extend 2 regions' stay-at-home orders
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
Lori Loughlin released after prison term for college scam
Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US
New CA laws going into effect in 2021
COVID-19 updates: TSA screened 1.2M at US airports Sunday
Biden delivers remarks on foreign policy, national security
Show More
CA has 2nd highest COVID-19 daily case rate in the country
House set to vote on Trump's $2,000 checks; GOP in a tough spot
Bust of Breonna Taylor vandalized in downtown Oakland
Stanford computer model predicts how COVID-19 spreads in cities
Fauci: US taking hard look at variant of coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News