Checking in with Enoteca Maria: Grandmothers of the World

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island -- At Enoteca Maria grandmas run the kitchen. More than 30 grandmas, or nonnas, cook the cuisines of their ancestors. Enoteca Maria Owner Jody Scaravella is well aware of Nonna Maria's added touch. "Professional chefs do a great job imitating different dishes. In my opinion, these ladies are the source," he said. "They're the vessels that carry this culture forward."

But with the onset of the coronavirus epidemic, the restaurant had to close. We check in with Owner Jody Scaravella who is doing everything to keep his employees paid and even making free meals for first responders. For more information visit: http://www.enotecamaria.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citysmall businesscoronavirusbe localish new yorkbe localishlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom announces 4 stages to reopen CA businesses, schools
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
EXCLUSIVE: Michigan man arrested for N95 mask fraud, Bay Area victims
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changing frequencies on Wednesday
Great-grandmother comes home after battle against COVID-19
2 NorCal businesses to reopen despite COVID-19 restrictions
Self-employed, gig workers can now apply for benefits in CA
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Trump meets with Florida governor, defends response to COVID-19
NC protesters arrested for violating executive order
Coronavirus updates: Sonoma Co. lifts park closures as stay-at-home-orders still in effect
More TOP STORIES News