localish

Chicago chef finds ways to give back despite COVID-19 hit to food industry

CHICAGO -- Chicago restaurants may be weathering one of the toughest economic times in modern history but the chef and owner behind Parachute hasn't let the downturn stifle her "giving spirit."

"We've had a big hit in reduction of sales," Beverly Kim said. "We've had to go very lean on employees that we can have here."

So the restaurant decided to switch to offering family-style meals.

"Parachute's food doesn't do well in containers," Kim said. "We decided to flip our menu to a family style meal, something that is affordable and easier to carry out."

Along with keeping up her carry-out business, Kim is regularly donating meals to health care workers on the front lines at nearby Swedish Hospital.

She also packs produce boxes for senior citizens at the Hanul Family Alliance, a nonprofit that serves Korean immigrants in the Chicago area.

Kim, who burst onto Chicago's dining scene 5 years ago, said these regular drop-offs are about showing how "everyone can give in small ways."

"I don't have huge funds. What I could do is these small drop-offs. These little acts of kindness that feel good and give us purpose," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
avondalechicagocharityfoodcoronavirus chicagocoronavirusall goodhealth carerestaurantlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Non-profit provides 'Lunch in the Park' for homeless
Teacher spreads joy through 'flower swap'
Restaurant known for street tacos, fajitas and giving spirit
Mural movement spreads messages of unity across Chicago
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of racism after blocking SF Latino man from entering his own building
Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
White House coronavirus task force holds first briefing in weeks: LIVE
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives COVID-19 update
San Quentin COVID-19 outbreak grows to more than 500
Mother of 1-year-old boy demands action after viral coughing incident
Texas governor orders bars to close again as COVID-19 cases rise
Show More
Nightly fireworks startle Oakland Zoo animals
Here's how to celebrate 50 years of SF Pride amid ongoing pandemic
Wisconsin woman set on fire in possible hate crime: police
COVID-19 updates: State gives SF approval for next reopening phase
These 3 CA counties still aren't allowed to join Phase 3 of reopening
More TOP STORIES News