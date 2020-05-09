localish

Chicago teen using art to cope with COVID-19 anxiety

CHICAGO -- A teen from the South Side of Chicago is using art as a way to cope with COVID-19 anxiety and is hoping it helps others.

Ash Vasquez, a junior at Benito Juarez Academy in Pilsen, has been sketching and creating art that depicts how the pandemic has affected her.

"I wanted to create art that's a little more positive in order to distract people from the overwhelming situation we're under," Vasquez said. "I just wanted to make art that people could relate to about being stuck inside your house and stuff."

Vasquez is a part of the Yollocalli program run by the National Mexican Art Museum. It provides free artistic opportunities, as well as internships, for volunteers and youth.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagopilsenartcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagoall goodlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Lil' Readers brings bilingual story time to Instagram live
Mariachi school moves classes online during COVID-19
Expert advice before you grab the clippers for that coronacut
Chicago chef hosts cannabis dinner parties
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nail salons outraged, ask Newsom for proof of 1st COVID-19 community spread
Newsom hints Phase 3 of reopening CA is closer than we thought
Confusion among SF business owners over governor's reopening order, local restrictions
Roy Horn of 'Siegfried and Roy' duo dies of COVID-19 complications
CA making improvements in COVID-19 testing
Top White House officials buried CDC report for coronavirus reopening
Newsom signs order to send every registered Californian a mail-in ballot
Show More
New rules protect consumer finances
Exclusive: Priscilla Chan of Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative talks being a mom, doctor amid COVID-19
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
More TOP STORIES News