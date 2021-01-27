localish

Chicago skateboard crew froSkate brings inclusivity

The Chicago based crew called froSkate is bringing inclusivity to the skating community.

The woman- and POC-centered skating group began with three friends hanging out and learning to fall with one another while laughing.

From there the organization expanded, bringing in women, trans, queer, gender non-conforming, and people of color to take over streets and skate parks with four wheels and a wooden board.

Most members of froSkate did not have access to learn how to skate when young, and faced hurdles to getting the right equipment. Skateboards can cost anywhere from $70 to $150.

froSkate founder Karlie Thornton is trying to make skating more accessible as a form of transportation while fostering community and helping each individual's mental and physical health.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagofitnessall goodrace in americamental healthlocalishwlsskateboardingwomen
LOCALISH
Principal runs ultra marathon to thank Aldine ISD
Natasha Ofili becomes first deaf Black character in a video game
Brooklyn Avenue Pizza Co. pays tribute to the location's past
Germantown Community fridge is feeding those in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Cruz Co. avoids major damage, evacuation orders still stand
Strongest storm of season triggers flooding, power outages
Winter storm brings snow to Napa Valley
Video captures flooding, winds and downpours from Bay Area storm
AccuWeather forecast: Strongest section of storm ending, showers continue
Biden signs executive orders to cut US oil, gas and coal emissions
Storm timeline: Lightning, more rain still on the way to Bay Area
Show More
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Thousands of PG&E customers lose power amid Bay Area storm
US terror alert warns of politically motivated violence
Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic
January becomes deadliest month for COVID in US
More TOP STORIES News