Classroom Surprise Leaves Students with a Lesson in Giving

During Hispanic Heritage Month, Nely Ceja's TK classes and English language learners got a lesson in giving when the Helpful Honda people came to their class to bring them the STEM tools they needed. Nely described the experience as life changing for her students as second language learners. These young minds were so excited to have brand new STEM related tools to aid in their learning! This life changing experience is one of the many ways the Helpful Honda people support the Southern California Community.
