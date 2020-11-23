localish

Cafablanca coffee cart lets you pay what you can

LOS ANGELES -- The pop-up coffee cart, Cafablanca is on a mission.

"Cafablanca is liberated coffee," said founder Cameron Kude. "We are 100% donation-based, social distance-friendly, and social justice-focused."

Cameron Kude and Juan Fernandez's original business plan looked quite different.

"I initially launched this coffee cart as a catering service for film sets and special events," Kude told ABC7.

Kude, who has eight years of experience in the coffee business, said. But when the coronavirus pandemic hit, Cafablanca took a backseat. Kude said the retrofitted electric rickshaw, with an espresso machine built into it, sat in a parking lot for four months. In July, things got rolling.

"It wasn't until after the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent civil unrest that I was inspired to relaunch it with a new purpose," Kude said.

At Cafablanca, customers pay what they can.

"There's a lot of houseless people in this neighborhood and so for me to make them an artisan cappuccino makes this so special," Kude said.

Following the massive Beirut explosion in early August, Kude and Fernandez decided to begin donating 20% of proceeds to a different humanitarian cause each month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabccommunitylocalishmy go toculturecoffee
LOCALISH
Sanctuary saves retired racehorses from slaughter in New Jersey
1 mile run, 200 pushups, 100 pullups, 300 air squats... workout honors fallen veteran
Try SpongeBob's 'Krabby Patties' in New Jersey
Sci-fi superstore in Houston is a dream for comic book lovers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested after 2 killed in stabbing at San Jose church
Newsom, family quarantine after exposure to COVID-19
Map: Every COVID-19 testing site in the Bay Area
COVID-19 updates: 3M passed through TSA checkpoints over weekend
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
Woman helps raise money for delivery driver seen struggling up steps
Reggaeton star Bad Bunny tests positive for coronavirus
Show More
Release of 2021 Pliny the Younger beer paused due to pandemic
Surgeon General asks for 'small and smart' celebrations
40 counties move backward on CA reopening map
AstraZeneca: COVID-19 vaccine 'highly effective' prevention
UC Santa Cruz grad awarded Rhodes Scholarship
More TOP STORIES News