Coffee shop receives outpouring of support amid Black Lives Matter movement

People have been waiting in a line stretched down the street just for a cup of coffee at VanillaBlack, which is a female, black-owned coffee shop.Owner Vanessa Butler started to tear up when talking about the support."It means everything to me," Butler said.Customers in line voiced their support: "I want to do whatever I can to show people that I want to support what's going on right now and I want to be part of the change," said customer Lanae Aguilar.VanillaBlack coffee shop moved into the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA two years ago."We've had a lot of support from our friends and the community. But it's never been as many people coming out to support us as it is today," said Butler.Butler has George Floyd's last name displayed in the window showing her support for the Black Lives Matter movement."We definitely feel that we are community leaders. We do what we feel is right in the community. We don't hold back because maybe other shops aren't doing certain things," Butler said.Shopping at black-owned businesses throughout the city is one of the ways people are showing their support at this time."Whether it's a cup of coffee, whether it's something small to get, as long as you're out here supporting...I'll wait here for an hour or two just for a cup of coffee because I feel like it's good to get out here," customer Racheen Hughes said.