localish

Oakland community rallies behind Black-owned business Queen Hippie Gypsy after it was damaged in protest

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Queen Hippie Gypsy, "Oakland's first Black-owned crystal botanica," was already reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, just two weeks after reopening, looters smashed up its storefront, hours after protesters filled Oakland's streets in support of Black Lives Matter.

Encouraged by supporters, Queen Hippie Gypsy launched a GoFundMe, and within days raised enough money to cover the damage and expenses related to COVID-19.


With help from the community, Queen Hippie Gypsy is ready for its comeback.

For more information about Queen Hippie Gypsy, visit this page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandkgoblack lives matterprotestsmall businessbusinesscoronaviruslootingall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
This mural was a gift from local artists in Southeast Los Angeles.
Drag Queens go all out for Black Lives Matter
Son of a Chicano music legend shares his story of growing up gay.
Iconic Pink Triangle will shine brighter than ever during Pride
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 updates: SF's reopening scaled back over concern of case surge, mayor says
Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
LIVE: Newsom tells 1 CA county to shut back down
VIDEO: Man blocks Latino man from entering his own building
Bay Area airport passengers react to American Airlines' plan to book flights to capacity
States retreat as new COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high in US
San Francisco LGBTQ businesses struggle to survive pandemic
Show More
San Quentin COVID-19 outbreak grows to more than 500
Mother of 1-year-old boy demands action after viral coughing incident
Texas, Florida order bars to close again as COVID-19 cases rise
Black Lives Matter network debunks Trump Twitter post
St. Louis rapper Huey killed in shooting in Missouri
More TOP STORIES News