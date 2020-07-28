localish

After he waved to them for years, community throws parade for 93-year-old veteran

OAKHURST, Calif. -- The Central California community of Oakhurst said farewell to a local veteran who's been brightening people's days for years.

Bill Howie served in World War II and spent almost every single morning waving to drivers outside the local California Highway Patrol Office.


"I'm 94 this year," Howie said while waving to drivers outside the office. "I'm listening for beeps. I say good morning to everybody out here every morning."

Howie lived behind the station and would walk over to the station each morning. He developed a relationship with the officers who drove in and out of the office each morning.

When the CHP and the community learned that Howie was moving out of the area, they knew they had to do something.

"The California Highway Patrol got word that the older gentlemen, Bill Howie, who has been sitting out in front of our office waving at cars as they pass by, he was planning on moving out of the area to Clovis," said Officer Jason Bettini with the CHP.


"And so the community reached out to the Highway Patrol and said, is there something that we as a community can do for Mr. Howie? And we came up with the idea of having a parade for him as a farewell."

Howie was joined by his family on his final day in Oakhurst as hundreds of cars lined up to honk for Bill. His record for honks was 168. On his final day, he counted more than 300.

"When you can reach out and wave to somebody in a kindly gesture, then it goes a long way and people will take that with them wherever they go," Bettini said.

"I will miss all of them, they are all nice people," Howie added.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oakhurstparadeall goodkfsnlocalishveteran
LOCALISH
Vernon Hills man jogs with American flag
3rd-generation ice cream business serves beautiful cones
Coaches nationwide are taking on social injustice
TikToker hopes to trade a bobby pin for a house
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thinking of divorce? Attorneys say you're not alone
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Ex-49er Dana Stubblefield convicted of rape
Marin cheese maker finds purpose during pandemic by donating its award-winning Toma
Bay Area nonprofits, tech giants raise millions to keep families in homes
Boat sales surge as Bay Area looks to social distance
2nd stimulus check, trimmed jobless benefit in GOP stimulus proposal
Show More
SoCal county may have 100K COVID-19 cases, study says
Building a Better Bay Area: The Housing Shift
Bay Area University offers course on COVID-19 contract tracing
Central CA is COVID-19 hotspot; state invests $52M to help slow surge
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News