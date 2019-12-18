The Argyle League: Welcome to the coolest barbershop in the world

Established in 2014, The Argyle League has grown to become one of Houston's most popular barbershops.

It was dubbed the "Coolest Barbershop in the World" by Airows.com and earned a host of other local accolades.

The Argyle League is for guys who like hip haircuts, fancy full shaves and free bourbon.

Owner Carlos Carrillo says the secret to their success is combining a luxurious vibe with a relaxing atmosphere, giving his patrons a first-class experience with every visit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montrosehairhair stylinghouston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
New video from officer-involved shooting in San Francisco
Stabbing at Oregon shopping center kills 1, wounds others
FedEx driver fatally shoots robbery suspect in Philadelphia
Christmas Forecast: Wet weekend, more rain developing Dec. 25
Protect your pets if you're traveling this holiday
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Showers today
5-year-old sells cookies to pay off 123 students' lunch debts
Ring to use security app to find missing children
If President Trump is impeached, what's next?
Note says wife didn't kill man found in Utah freezer
More TOP STORIES News