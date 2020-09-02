abc13 plus cypress

Could you take on this whopping 6 lb. burger challenge in under an hour?

CYPRESS, Texas -- Texans always love a good food challenge - and this restaurant in Cypress, just outside of Houston, has one that's hard to beat!

The Backyard Grill is known for its enormous burgers, but "The Beast" is the king of them all.

This Texas-sized burger challenge involves a whopping six-pound burger topped with eight slices of bacon, four slices of American cheese, four slices of Swiss cheese, mushrooms, jalapenos, and vegetables.

If that's not enough for you, "The Beast" is also served up with three pounds of fries! Over 400 people have tried to take on "The Beast," but only 10 have actually finished the whole thing by themselves.

If you polish it off in under an hour, then the $45.99 burger is yours for free!
