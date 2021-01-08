When can you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Check where you are in line
Full Story
1 NorCal county moves into less restrictive tier
Full Story
Gov. Gavin Newsom to propose new California budget
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Building A Better Bay Area - Take Action
7 On Your Side & Friday Free Stuff
I-Team
Localish
ABC7 Original Videos
Feel Good Stories
Weather
DroneView7 Videos
Sports & Dubs On 7
Technology & Business
US & World
Health and Coronavirus
California
Station Info
About ABC7 Bay Area
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
#ABC7Now: Connect with ABC7
Take Action in Your Community
ABC7 Jobs & Internships
Contests, Promotions, & Rules
shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
ABC7 Midday Live
ABC7 Specials
Bay Area LIFE
With Authority Podcast
TV Listings
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Creative holiday treats you must try!
Localish
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
John Cook is the executive pastry chef at the Omni Grove Park Inn. During the holiday season, Chef John gets creative with his holiday treats. We get a look at part of the magic of how these elegant desserts are made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nc
bite size
localish
wtvd
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Newsom proposes new budget after surprise windfall
WATCH LIVE: Boston mayor, RI governor among Biden adds to economic team
Alarming new data shows massive winter surge in Bay Area
Man seen in viral photo at Pelosi's Capitol desk arrested: Officials
President Trump won't attend Joe Biden's inauguration
Alex Trebek's last 'Jeopardy!' episode airs today
Legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda dies at 93
Show More
SF's historic Tadich Grill gets financial help
House Dems consider next week for possible impeachment vote: sources
Menlo Park store owner faces threats for attending rally in DC
COVID-19 updates: Stay-at-home order likely to be extended
Capitol Police officer dies from injuries sustained during riots
More TOP STORIES News