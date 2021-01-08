Creative holiday treats you must try!

John Cook is the executive pastry chef at the Omni Grove Park Inn. During the holiday season, Chef John gets creative with his holiday treats. We get a look at part of the magic of how these elegant desserts are made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncbite sizelocalishwtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Newsom proposes new budget after surprise windfall
WATCH LIVE: Boston mayor, RI governor among Biden adds to economic team
Alarming new data shows massive winter surge in Bay Area
Man seen in viral photo at Pelosi's Capitol desk arrested: Officials
President Trump won't attend Joe Biden's inauguration
Alex Trebek's last 'Jeopardy!' episode airs today
Legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda dies at 93
Show More
SF's historic Tadich Grill gets financial help
House Dems consider next week for possible impeachment vote: sources
Menlo Park store owner faces threats for attending rally in DC
COVID-19 updates: Stay-at-home order likely to be extended
Capitol Police officer dies from injuries sustained during riots
More TOP STORIES News