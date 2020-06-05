localish

Crochet art is brightening up this Chicago neighborhood

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO -- Bike rails and trees have been looking a lot more colorful thanks to a resident in Chicago's South Loop.

Valerie Sherman has taken her crocheting skills to the streets in what she calls "yarn bombing."

Sherman has been crocheting since she was a kid, and she moved to Chicago a couple of years ago.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Sherman wanted to brighten her neighborhood's bike rails and trees with her crochet work.

She said it takes around 15-20 minutes to finish a piece, and all of her projects are done at home.

After several neighbors noticed her work around the South Loop, Sherman made an Instagram page, @valerieplz, so that others can follow along.

"It's been nice to connect with the community in that way when you're not allowed to really connect with your community right now," Sherman said.
