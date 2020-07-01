localish

Cruise the fairway safely and in style with these electric golf bikes!

Getting outdoors and staying active is important to staying healthy, especially during a pandemic, but it can be difficult to maintain social distance when playing a sport with others. Finn Scooters hopes to solve that with their Finn Cycle, a single person electric golf bike. Take a look at how it works and where you can take one out on the fairway!

To find a Finn Cycle near you, check out Finn Scooters' website.
