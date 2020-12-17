localish

Daddy-daughter social media team goes viral for custom threads

The holiday search for the hottest fashion is on, but 9-year-old Ava Gardner doesn't have any top brands on her wish list.

Instead, she's shopping at her father's sewing table.


"Anything daddy made me is my style," she said.

Ava is the star of "Daddy Dressed Me," a social media sensation created by her father, Michael Gardner."


Sewing became a tool that I've used to teach her about self-confidence, loving herself and believing in herself," said Michael.

His crafty hobby started about six years ago. With 17,000 followers on Instagram, Michael and Ava are sharing that contagious self-confidence around the world!

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpviall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
This pizza has 7 different types of seafood on it!
South Philly welcomes Curiosity Doughnut popup
Blast From The Past offers a nostalgic trip for shoppers
Take a tour of one of the world's best outdoor Christmas displays!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd COVID-19 vaccine set for OK in US with panel endorsement
CA shatters COVID-19 record with 379 deaths in 24 hours
SF orders mandatory quarantine for incoming travelers
CA has more daily COVID-19 cases than UK, India, France
Building a Better Bay Area: Vaccine Watch
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
COVID-19 updates: Record number of CA deaths, SF travel quarantine
Show More
Vaccine Watch: Getting Answers Town Hall Friday
Skilled nurses get first COVID vaccines in Santa Clara Co.
Coronavirus: 2 people dying every hour in LA Co., health officer says
Central Valley deputies surprise drivers with cash
Survey shows Black Americans wary of COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News