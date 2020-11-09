localish

Dance program for people with special needs boosts self-confidence and joy!

LOS ANGELES -- When Annie Griffith and Sari Anna Thomas created "Down for Dance," a nonprofit organization started in mid-2017 that focuses on teaching dance to individuals with Down Syndrome.

One thing they were certain about was -- dance is a universal language.

"We created this program to allow their dance to be accessible to all individuals, especially individuals with disabilities," said Griffith.

The dance classes, now all virtual since the pandemic hit, fosters their abilities and encourages teamwork.

They teach a variety of dance classes, like hip-hop and yoga.

"Down for Dance, one of the best programs I ever got involved with," said dancer Sam Heller.

"Even if we can't understand each other verbally, we 100% come together and connect," said Thomas.

Jessica LaSpada, a young dance member, says one of her favorite things are the Zoom classes and being able to help her friends learn dance. In the future, the co-founders hope to keep growing and perhaps someday expand the program worldwide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcdanceall goodcommunitylocalishdown syndrome
LOCALISH
Here's what is open for business in Yountville
This 81-year-old Crossfitter is not your average grandpa
Long Island woman works to feed veterans in need
NJ restaurant installs heated igloos for amazing outdoor dining experience
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gift of flight brings back memories for World War II veterans
11 counties move backward on CA reopening map
Marin Co. restaurant voluntarily closes as COVID-19 cases rise
Dublin teen willing to meet man who threatened his BLM event
Santa Clara County Veterans Day celebration goes virtual
Oakland mayor 'could not be more proud' of Harris' projected VP win
Joe Biden chooses Ron Klain as WH chief of staff
Show More
King tides could bring flooding to North Bay, SF
Georgia announces full hand recount 2020 presidential race
Bay Area COVID-19 experts offer advice for Joe Biden team
54th CMA Awards, hosts Reba and Rucker adapt to pandemic
Trump emerges from White House to mark Veterans Day
More TOP STORIES News