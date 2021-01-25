localish

DePaul Art Museum highlights Latinx artists in new exhibition

By Yukare Nakayama
A new exhibit in Chicago's Lincoln Park area features over 30 Latinx artists from the Chicagoland area and beyond!

The LatinXAmerican exhibition at DePaul University's Art Museum is displaying artwork from Latinx artists from the city of Chicago and beyond.


The exhibition is designed to increase the visibility of Latinx artists and voices in museums.

Laura-Caroline de Lara, interim director of the museum, said the exhibit is in efforts to build towards equity.

"These are voices that we thought were very important to showcase," de Lara said.


The exhibit is a part of DePaul Art Museum's three-year Latinx initiative.

The exhibition is easily accessible and COVID-19 safe with their virtual experience, de Lara said.
