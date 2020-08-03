localish

Borris Powell creates a mask you can drink in

Chicago designer Borris Powell is making it work through these tough times with his innovative ideas and now he has created a mask that lets the wearer enjoy their favorite drink while still staying protected.

The idea came when he began seeing people at restaurants not wearing a mask.

"We're not accustomed as an American culture of having things on our face as a norm. So I thought, if we're going to have to have something on our face, it better be something beautiful and to make us feel a lot safer and fashionable," he said.

Borris' designs and maks are available online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoface maskfashionlocalish show (lsh)localishwlsbe localish chicago
LOCALISH
Teen transforms wooden pallets for families in need
Photographer captures the lives of essential workers
5 siblings in foster care adopted by Houston couple
Drive-By Heroes spread joy with surprise visits
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom gives COVID-19 update
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Coronavirus live updates: 13 PAC-12 athletes threaten to boycott football season
Here's what has to close back down in San Mateo Co.
These stores may not be back after the pandemic
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
2 Black educators say they were discriminated against in layoffs
Show More
Tropical Storm Isaias near hurricane strength as it tracks toward Carolinas
Lord & Taylor files for bankruptcy due to COVID-19
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson part of group buying XFL for $15M
AccuWeather forecast: Seasonal today, temps tumble tomorrow
Sites fire burns 1,000 acres in Nor Cal, threatens 12 structures
More TOP STORIES News