Ding dong... treat! Chicago area neighbors bring back prank with a positive twist

ELGIN, Ill. -- The community of Elgin and South Elgin in Illinois are dropping off gifts for mothers and children, taking their twist on ding dong ditch.

This act of kindness started just two weeks ago on the Facebook group called Sisterhood of the Traveling Spirits-Elgin/South Elgin IL. Initially, mothers in the community would drop off a care packages for other mothers, which included snacks and some spirits.

Quickly, children were in the mix and were given bags filled with goods, such as snacks and toys.

It's the community's way of staying connected and spreading positivity.

The children who drop the gifts off are known as fairies. Kerry Jalowiecki and her children participate in the ding dong ditch activity.

She says this act of kindness happens every day at any hour. Neighbors just post on the group if they want to participate, and add their address.

"It's just an amazing thing to see the community come together," said Jalowiecki.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elginsouth elgincoronaviruscoronavirus illinoisfamilyall goodfeel goodlocalishwls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters march through San Jose over death of George Floyd -- LIVE
Coronavirus updates: Marin Co. allows outdoor retail, office space, dining to reopen on June 1
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Mayor London Breed, health officer detail San Francisco reopening plan, face covering requirement
Gov. Newsom gets emotional, talks racism and COVID-19
Oakland police stand with George Floyd protesters, but won't allow violence
Officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death
Show More
When you were sick in January, it probably wasn't COVID-19
Trump says US to cut ties with WHO, sanction China
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Sheriff reverses decision to not enforce Sonoma County health order starting June 1
Summer vacation? Here's what you should plan for during the pandemic
More TOP STORIES News