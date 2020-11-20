localish

Disney, Feeding America provide access to fresh produce for families in need

CHICAGO -- Farms can provide produce to a network of over 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries through Disney's commitment to Feeding America.

Farmers and hundreds of volunteers manning food banks and processing centers have allowed families to gain access to healthy groceries.

"When you come to a pantry and they can offer that healthy food, it means a lot to us. If you don't have that fresh food, you can't afford to buy it and that pertains to health risks," said Evetta Mahlum, food recipient and volunteer.

"Fresh produce is particularly important to the neighbor in need because it's very expensive to purchase. Many of our families are trying to stretch their dollars at the grocery store, so buying a pound of strawberries versus buying a lower cost, less nutritious item, that's a tough decision to make, so having access to fresh produce thanks to the Disney company helps our neighbors lead happier, healthier lives," said Julie Yurko, CEO at Northern Illinois Food Bank.

For more information about Feeding America and the Northern Illinois Food Bank, visit www.feedingamerica.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
feeding americadisneyfoodfood banklocalish show (lsh)localishwlshealth food
LOCALISH
Get a virtual personalized message from Santa
Crossfit workout pays tribute to fallen Long Island veteran
Chicago trans-led non-profit emphasizes resilience over victimization on TDOR
Spectacular holiday drive-thru with over one million lights
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF could join curfew as soon as Sunday, health director says
Here's how COVID-19 cases are trending in every CA county
Newsom orders curfew in CA
Outdoor dining still allowed, but is it safe?
The highest Bay Area COVID-19 death rate is in this county
Supervisor, infectious disease expert argue against CA curfew
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
Show More
Thanksgiving forecast: Here's the best time to eat outside
Steph Curry surprises Oakland community group with new truck
5 injured in 3-alarm fire at high rise building in SF
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US
Trump makes late-term bid to lower prescription drug costs
More TOP STORIES News