Distillery donates 500 gallons of hand sanitizer to hospitals, community organizations

In March, Koval Distillery switched from making gin and whiskey and started making hand sanitizer for local health care workers, retirement homes, and first responders. Now the Northside beverage company is providing sanitizer to hospitals and community organizations in need of supplies. This batch, however, was made from the beer of local breweries."We're doing an amazing collaboration with members of the brewing community in Chicago," Koval Distillery Co-Founder, Sonat Birnecker Hart said. "We've all come together to help make a difference."
