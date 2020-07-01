Glam Lab tries acupuncture and cupping to relieve pain, stress and anxiety

SOHO -- Some people swear acupuncture has changed their life while others are less than convinced.
It's a great debate in the health world because it's considered a major pillar in ancient Chinese medicine but an alternative treatment here in the United States.
Acupuncture is the process of inserting very thin needles into your skin at specific parts of your body to help relieve pain.
"Really what acupuncture is doing is helping with circulation and bloodflow," said Kimberly Ross, owner of ORA Spa.
Your body has areas that are nerve rich and when you stimulate that area, it can help relieve pain elsewhere.
"It's all about kind of keeping your system in balance as much as you can," said Gabriel Sher, Director of Acupuncture at ORA Spa.
Some people swear by acupuncture and others think it does nothing. So, Glam Lab had to check it out for herself!
From acupuncture to cupping, the team at ORA Spa are experts in the area.
I went in for my first consultation, which included a series of questions about my daily eating, sleep, and health habits. Gabriel diagnosed that they would focus on: emotions, stomach, and shoulders. He even said I was the 'perfect acupuncture patient'.
Next, Gabriel cleaned the areas that the needles would be inserted. He started with my ears - that are emotional points because they connect to the brain.
Sensitive points vary from person to person.
Next, Gabriel inserted some needles into my stomach. The needles stayed in for 20-25 minutes.
I couldn't believe how comfortable I was while the needles were in. After Gabriel pulled them out, I was so relaxed and felt freshed. A few hours after the session, I couldn't tell if I felt better because my light work load that week, or if it was actually a benefit from the session.
So I went back two weeks later... but this time to try cupping. Cupping is often paired with acupuncture to relieve back pain.
"You put a flame inside of a cup which takes all of the oxygen out and creates a suction," said Gabriel. "But it doesn't hurt at all."
It's not as scary as it sounds... it actually felt SO GOOD.
So here's the take away - I could feel a physical difference after the face down session and the cupping. The tension I hold in my shoulders, upper back, and neck was released. I did not notice a difference with my stress and anxiety, but that is just my opinion and experience with my lifestyle.
If you want to try to relieve some stress... ORA Spa in SoHo will reopen to the public Monday, July 6th.
