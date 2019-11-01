Downward Diaper? Baby Yoga is the Newest Fitness Craze With New Parents

Downward diaper? This baby yoga class helps parents bond with their infants and get a workout, too!

Custom poses help these tiny yogis not only stretch their muscles but also stretch their brains.


Certain poses help activate different parts of the brain, helping babies reach milestones sooner.

"Baby yoga is a nice way for mom and baby or dad and baby to interact, communicate, play and just be together," said Patti Ideran, a pediatric occupational therapist at Northwestern Medicine in St. Charles, Illinois.
