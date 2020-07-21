localish

Dozier's: 60 years of legendary Texas BBQ

FULSHEAR, TX -- For authentic, Texas-style barbecue, it's hard to beat Dozier's Grocery & Market. The long-loved barbecue institution in Fulshear, just outside of Houston, first opened in 1957 and has served generations of customers.

Dozier's is a real meat-lover's paradise, with a smokehouse, a meat market and game processing services, all rolled into one. It's famous for a large menu of pecan-smoked meats, including brisket, ribs, pulled pork, turkey, chicken, ham and house-made sausage. Even former president George H.W. Bush was a big fan and used to request whole slabs of bacon to be sent to the White House!

For more information, visit doziersbbq.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fulshearfoodabc13 plus katyabc13 plusbe localish houstonktrkabc13 plus fulshearbarbecuebite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
Tomball's Thirsty Bee Meadery makes wine out of honey!
Artisan Grain Collaborative creates partnerships to feed community
Teachers buzz cut hair to raise money during COVID-19
Coaches nationwide are taking on social injustice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA 'not afraid' to order more closings, health sec says
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
EDD complaints pour in as $600 benefit nears end
Group announces lawsuit in response to Newsom's reopening rules for CA schools
Marin Co. considers mask enforcement to curb COVID-19 spread
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's home vandalized overnight
Good Samaritan saves man from burning boat in dramatic Lake Tahoe rescue
Show More
Viral road rage video is more than meets the eye, SF man says
San Mateo Co. anticipates it'll make state's coronavirus watch list Tuesday
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus updates: UC Berkeley to begin fall semester fully remote
Newsom allows salon operations to move outdoors amid COVID-19 crisis
More TOP STORIES News