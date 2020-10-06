5,000 pumpkins light up NJ stadium for drive-thru Jack-O-Lantern Experience

AUGUSTA, New Jersey -- This Fall, Skylands Stadium in Augusta, New Jersey has been transformed into the Jack O' Lantern Experience, a drive-thru display decorated with over 5,000 jack-o'-lanterns."What we do here at Skylands Stadium is build family-friendly entertainment," said Justin Ferrarella, general manager of Skylands Stadium.The all-new, evening spectacle of visual displays, which range from dinosaurs to Disney characters, can be enjoyed by people of all ages and lovers of Halloween."As opposed to a walk-through, which we were hoping to have this year, due to the current circumstances we had to make the most out of this situation," Ferrarella said.The Jack O' Lantern Experience will run evenings from 6 to 10 p.m. through November 1, and tickets will be sold by the carload.Visitors must purchase tickets online and will be given a time slot -- they should arrive within 15 minutes of it.To ensure the safety of visitors, the drive-thru event will follow social-distancing guidelines.After visiting the experience, families can explore the Fall festival inside the park, which offers food, seasonal craft beer, and carnival rides."This is a unique opportunity where families can create memories that will last a lifetime," Ferrarella said.----------