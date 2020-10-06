5,000 pumpkins light up NJ stadium for drive-thru Jack-O-Lantern Experience

AUGUSTA, New Jersey -- This Fall, Skylands Stadium in Augusta, New Jersey has been transformed into the Jack O' Lantern Experience, a drive-thru display decorated with over 5,000 jack-o'-lanterns.

"What we do here at Skylands Stadium is build family-friendly entertainment," said Justin Ferrarella, general manager of Skylands Stadium.

The all-new, evening spectacle of visual displays, which range from dinosaurs to Disney characters, can be enjoyed by people of all ages and lovers of Halloween.

"As opposed to a walk-through, which we were hoping to have this year, due to the current circumstances we had to make the most out of this situation," Ferrarella said.

Related: Apple picking season has arrived and this farm is kicking it off with new safety rules

The Jack O' Lantern Experience will run evenings from 6 to 10 p.m. through November 1, and tickets will be sold by the carload.

Visitors must purchase tickets online and will be given a time slot -- they should arrive within 15 minutes of it.

To ensure the safety of visitors, the drive-thru event will follow social-distancing guidelines.

After visiting the experience, families can explore the Fall festival inside the park, which offers food, seasonal craft beer, and carnival rides.

"This is a unique opportunity where families can create memories that will last a lifetime," Ferrarella said.
----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya

Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
spartanew jerseycommunity journalistfall foliagewabclocalishmy go tofallnew jerseyhalloweenpumpkin festivalfamilyfun stuffpumpkinoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA suggests outdoor gatherings with people from 3 households or less
CA ramping up COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, Newsom says
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Stanford professor learns he won Nobel prize in late-night door knock
Gusty winds, heat wave to increase fire danger in Bay Area
Alcatraz Island ceremony held over radio on Indigenous Peoples' Day
Amy Coney Barrett vows to interpret laws 'as they are written'
Show More
8 hurt in collision outside SJ mall, police say
Hall of Fame 2nd baseman Joe Morgan dies at 77
Bay Area drag personalities encourage LGBTQ community to vote
Solano Co. bakery creates Star Wars characters made of bread
Blue skies: Bay Area air quality improving after recent wildfires
More TOP STORIES News