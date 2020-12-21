Go full glam at home for the holidays! From a simple updo to shimmery eyes and a perfect red lip

By Johanna Trupp
NEW YORK CITY -- Just about the only positive thing I've taken from 2020 is it forced me to pick up some new skills at home.

While many were baking bread from scratch, I was cutting my boyfriend's hair and learning to shape my own eyebrows.


Related: Step-by-step tutorial to cut men's hair during quarantine

After much trial and error, I was able to give you easy tutorials to follow at home.

Related: How to shape up your eyebrows at home

So, here's one more to round out the year!


Just because we're not attending a holiday party, doesn't mean we shouldn't give ourselves some holiday cheer.

In this episode, I give you all my easy tips and tricks for a holiday glam look. From a chic bun to shimmery smokey eyes and the perfect red lip!

Plus, I've included all my product picks (spoiler alert: they're super inexpensive and you find them just about anywhere)!

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks, and trends!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanfyi holidaysshare your holidayshair stylingwabcholiday gift guidechristmas evelocalishfyi beautyhairstyleshairbeautyholidayglam labbeauty productsmakeup barschristmasbeauty & lifestyleoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom to quarantine after staffer tests positive for COVID-19
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
Holiday shoppers brave lines as stores implement COVID-19 rules
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts following earthquake
LIVE: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log
Some SF restaurants offer holiday meal kits for Christmas
Bay Area hospitals on standby for 1st Moderna vaccine shipments
Show More
Congress finalizes agreement on stimulus package
This week on ABC7 Bay Area app
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Paramotoring Santa rescued after getting caught in power lines
Peninsula firefighters Christmas toy drive donations down 75%
More TOP STORIES News