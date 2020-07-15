Houston eatery named after trailblazing African-American chef

HOUSTON, Texas -- When you dine at Houston restaurant Lucille's, you're taking a walk through history.

The eatery, housed in a 1923 bungalow in the city's Museum District, is famous for its southern-style comfort food.

Owner and executive chef Chris Williams named Lucille's after his great-grandmother, a trailblazing African-American chef. Lucille Bishop-Smith also developed the first commercial culinary educational program in the country at Prairie View A&M University!

On the restaurant's walls upstairs, you'll find historic photos of Lucille serving her famous instant hot rolls to notables such as Martin Luther King, Jr. and heavyweight champion Joe Lewis.

Today, Williams still serves his great-grandmother's two most famous recipes, her chili biscuits, served by American Airlines in the 1930s and 1940s, and her hot rolls. The rest of the menu is inspired by Lucille's traditional southern recipes, but with global influences.

Lucille's is also known for its giving spirit. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the restaurant served over 3,000 free meals to first responders and health care workers. It also teamed up with World Central Kitchen to provide around 10,000 meals to food insecure families and seniors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbusinessfoodktrkrestaurantbite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's who has received the COVID-19 vaccine in SF so far
2 more storms in Bay Area weather forecast this week
Woman who lost 9 family members to COVID questions vaccine rollout
Chaos erupts during anti-mask protest at mall
Tanya Roberts dead after premature death announcement
Did you meet Alex Trebek on Jeopardy? We would like to hear your memories
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots both over $400M
Show More
Deadly hit-and-run on NYE sparks blame game among CA officials
Biden, Trump warn of high stakes of Georgia Senate runoffs
I-TEAM: CA vaccine advisory committee warns of COVID vaccine delay
Businesses share lessons for opening amid COVID-19 pandemic
CA doctors explain why flu numbers down while COVID-19 rages
More TOP STORIES News