Eduardo Verastegui: YouTube Star from Pasadena, Texas

Eduardo Verastegui is a Pasadena,Texas youtube star who shares what life is like as a US immigrant with Goldenhar Syndrome.

Verastegui, who legally immigrated to the US from Mexico City has a YouTube channel with more than 300,000 subscribers. Eduardo says "The main message that I want people to take away from my videos is chase your dreams no matter what."

Eduardo has over 300,000 subscribers on his youtube page with his most viewed upload hitting over 5 million views. Eduardo is currently an intern with Pasadena ISD, in Pasadena, Texas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
youtubelocalishimmigration
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in CA
PG&E to proactively shut off power to nearly 800K Californians
PG&E Power Outages: Alerts, resources, and information
AccuWeather forecast: Fire danger increasing, heat decreasing
North Bay Fires: Recovery, residual problems continue 2 years later
How to be ready for PG&E power shutdown
LIST: Schools impacted by PG&E power shutoff
Show More
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
WATCH IN 60: High fire danger, PG&E power outages tomorrow, 49ers undefeated
Passengers treated for possible Hepatitis A exposure after flight from SFO
Residents report seeing bright light in sky across CA
White House says it won't comply with Trump impeachment inquiry
More TOP STORIES News