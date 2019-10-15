Elsie's in Haddon Township is serving up sandwiches that are a big DILL!

These sandwiches are a big DILL...literally.

Elsie's sandwich shop in Haddon Township, New Jersey, started making pickle sandwiches out of necessity when owner, Katherine Cohen's mother was diagnosed with diabetes and couldn't eat bread anymore. Coming from a family of picklers, Katherine put all the sandwich fixings between two pickles, instead of buns, and the shop has become a fast favorite for people with food allergies and those who typically wouldn't be able to eat bread

Elsie's | Facebook
803 White Horse Pike Haddon Township, New Jersey 08107

856-858-7041

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
haddonfieldfyi phillybite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Fire breaks out at NuStar facility in Crockett
ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect'
VIDEO: Massive flames, smoke rise from NuStar energy facility fire
BART may offer TSA priority line access to boost SFO ridership
USGS reports magnitude-4.7 quake hit near Hollister
4.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Bay Area
What it was like to drive on the Bay Bridge when Loma Prieta quake hit
Show More
Felicity Huffman reports to prison to serve sentence for college admissions scandal
Marine biologists livestream their search for 'octopus garden' in Monterey Bay
EXCLUSIVE: Brazen thief steals Dali piece from San Francisco gallery
Market Street project to ban cars passed
AccuWeather forecast: Morning fog, warmer afternoon today
More TOP STORIES News