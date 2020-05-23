localish

Even during a pandemic, Santiago's parents made his birthday one to remember

By Jalyn Henderson
CHICAGO -- COVID-19 prevented Halle and Daniel Quezada from giving their son, Santiago, the birthday party he dreamed of. So they came up with something better -- a firefighter obstacle course.

"My oldest was born with a heart condition so we've always over-compensated for his birth with really elaborate birthday parties," Halle said. "We had all of these promises that he was going to have an exciting birthday party with all of his friends then COVID-19 happened."

Daniel Quezada was a firefighter in Mexico, who also used to participate in firefighter competitions. He used that experience to build Santiago, and his older brother Emilio, the ultimate simulation course.

"I said 'we can do something about your birthday' and I'll build you some obstacles and everything," Daniel said.

After jumping into their newly decked-out fire truck, the boys crawled, climbed and axed their way through to the course. The prize? An Amazon Fire Tablet.

"We like puns," Halle joked.

The boys' grandma also joined in on the fun, tuning in via Facetime.

It may not have been Santiago's dream birthday celebration, but it turned out to be more than he could've ever imagined.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomore in commonlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Face masks for kids: Chicago man starts Binky Masks after losing his job
'We love our seniors:' A heartwarming high school sendoff
Fairy grad-parents create special memories for the class of 2020
UH grad recovers from shooting, earns diploma and is debt-free
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fisherman's Wharf fire: WWII ship saved at SF's Pier 45
Santa Cruz County warns of possible holiday weekend crowds as tourists flock to beaches
PHOTOS: 4-alarm fire at San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Memorial Day Weekend activities: What's allowed and what's not amid COVID-19 crisis
Tom Hanks celebrates graduating seniors at his alma mater, Oakland's Skyline HS
WATCH MONDAY: ABC7 to provide live coverage of Memorial Day ceremony
Show More
Here's how SF residents can negotiate rent decrease during COVID-19 crisis
San Jose Earthquakes' Shea Salinas talks return of MLS -- With Authority
Uncle breaks silence on Gabriel Fernandez 7 years after his death
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News