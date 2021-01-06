Campbell Learning Center uses power of music to help people of all ages and abilities

HOUSTON, Texas -- Music is an amazing outlet to express yourself, and nonprofit Campbell Learning Center in Houston, Texas teaches people of all ages and abilities.

One of their students, Jason Liu, has Autism and Parkinson's disease. His family was looking for a way for him to communicate, so they turned to music.


After 10 years of lessons, playing the piano brings out a side of Liu that his family rarely gets to see and people in the audience get shivers when they hear him perform!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmusicall goodktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Shots reportedly fired in Capitol as Trump supporters swarm building
McConnell breaks from Trump in blistering speech
LIVE: Lockdown interrupts joint session to confirm Biden's win
Pence defies Trump, says he can't reject electoral votes
LIVE: CA health secretary discusses COVID-19, aging
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to provide update on COVID-19, new CA stimulus
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of NYE hit-and-run victim arrives at SFO
Show More
SF woman assaulted at gunpoint, her puppy stolen in brazen attack 
Warnock defeats Loeffler, becomes Georgia's 1st Black senator
Nearly 900,000 COVID-19 vaccines stuck in transit across CA
2 Louisville detectives involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired
CA orders Central Valley, SoCal to delay nonessential surgeries
More TOP STORIES News