Learn4Life School helps community with pop-up drive-thru during pandemic

LOS ANGELES -- The Covid-19 pandemic has left many students and their families facing economic hardships.

Faculty and staff with Learn4Life: Innovation High School located in Anaheim, CA stepped in to help by giving out free food and resources to their surrounding communities with a pop-up drive-thru.

"Knowing that we provided for these families is just something that we will never forget," said Vanessa Ruiz, assistant principal of Learn4Life: Innovation High School.

"We're a nonprofit organization supporting students at risk. A lot of our students are homeless, foster youth, come from probation youth. They have a lot of trauma," said Lili Gutierrez, principal of Learn4Life Innovation High School. "And so, we provide services like these on an ongoing basis for own students, so why not support the community as well," Gutierrez added.

The demand was overwhelming. Food and essentials went so quick that the giveaway was cut to only about an hour.

"Before we even started at 10 o'clock we had already had 55 cars lined up," said Gutierrez.

Plans are already underway for yet another drive-thru giveaway. If you would like to help partner or donate, just head to the school's website at learn4life.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimkabceducationall goodcommunitylocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Santa Cruz sheriff gives update on ambush killing
Thurmond gives guidance to reopen CA schools
Contra Costa Co. lays out plan to reopen bars, gyms, more
What we know about man arrested for killing Santa Cruz Co. deputy
Group demands justice for man fatally shot by CHP in Oakland
LIVE: Families of Trayvon Martin, others speak at Floyd memorial
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
US recession began in February in the face of coronavirus
Pet grooming resumes in Alameda Co.
BART adds extra commute trains on Yellow Line as ridership begins to pick up
Officer charged in George Floyd's death held on $1 million bond
When protesters cry 'defund the police,' what does it mean?
More TOP STORIES News