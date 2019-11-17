Fighting Ocean Pollution One Reusable Straw at a Time

Makeup artist Krissy Vanderwoude caught the attention of Mermaid Straw, a company selling reusable products as an alternative to plastics. Now, they are working together to raise awareness on ocean pollution and keeping the environment clean.

"I think art really has the ability to capture people's minds and capture people's attention," said Adam Harrington, co-founder of Mermaid Straw. "Krissy's mermaid, this is a perfect representation to bring awareness to a topic that some people may not think about."


Harrington said their company helps people "take small steps toward helping save our oceans, our lakes, our rivers from plastic pollution."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Building A Better Bay Area: Fremont Town Hall
Reporter's notebook: Behind the scenes of verdicts in Hillsborough heiress murder trial
5 killed, including 3 children, in shooting at San Diego home
Oakland football player fighting for his life after cancer spreads
New transcripts in impeachment inquiry reveal more about block of Ukraine aid
Kaepernick's reps call audible, workout moved at last minute
9-year-old on track to graduate from university in December
Show More
Arizona man extradited in 1979 killing of Bay Area woman
4-alarm fire injures 2, displaces 7 in Castro District
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell sidelined for 2 weeks after thumb injury
Hillsborough heiress murder trial: Tiffany Li found not guilty
Kaepernick throws passes for 40 minutes at odd NFL workout
More TOP STORIES News