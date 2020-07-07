localish

Firefighter returns a favor after dog is rescued 21 years to the day

21 years ago on July 4th, 1999, Rob Lee lost his home to fireworks when he was six years old. Watching his home go up in flames, he remembers the moment a firefighter rushed out with their family dog in his arms. That memory made a lasting impact on his life. Now 27 years old and a firefighter for the Fresno Fire Department, Rob was able to return the favor, 21 years to the day, helping save a family dog trapped in a burning home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnodogsfirepetsall goodanimalskfsnfirefighterslocalish
LOCALISH
Black Lives Matter murals raise awareness in Downtown San Jose
South Bay woman crochets blankets to comfort those in need
Restaurant celebrates reopening with new mural
Eagle Scout uses his sewing skills to help with virus outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF CEO's racist rant at Carmel Valley restaurant caught on camera
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
LIVE: SF officials, family speak out on fatal July 4th shooting of 6-year-old
SF delays reopening outdoor bars, indoor restaurants
East Bay brush fire prompts evacuations
When will CA enter Phase 4? Experts weigh in
Only 2 CA counties can't join Phase 3
Show More
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
Coronavirus updates: Contra Costa Co. updates face covering guidelines
Lawsuit filed against Trump over CARES Act education funding
Can you get infected again after recovering from COVID-19?
EPA approves first 2 surface disinfectants tested to kill coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News