abc13 plus east end

Folklorico group celebrates Hispanic heritage with dance

HOUSTON, Texas -- Ambassadors International Ballet Folklorico has been a staple of Houston's East End community since 1979.

Executive Director and co-founder, Ms. Nelly Moyano Fraga was instrumental in teaching the traditions of Hispanic cultures through the art of movement and music to future generations.

Folklorico is a complex style of dance that embraces culture, history, and traditions from Mexico and other regions. From the flowing skirts, colorful wardrobe, and heavy taps of the dancer's feet, it's a talent that's been embraced for generations.

For over 40 years now, Houston's youth has been learning about tradition and culture through this beautiful art form.

To know where you're going, you need to understand where you came from. It's one of the biggest lessons passed on from generation to generation.

Ambassadors International Ballet Folklorico is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit organization, which depends on the support of donors and grants to sustain operations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonlatin heritage monthdancingdanceabc13 plus east endabc13 plusktrklocalish show (lsh)localishhispanic heritage
ABC13 PLUS EAST END
East End cafe became BBQ spot after owner won it in dice game
This version of Santa wears a zoot suit and has a lowrider
Meet H-Town's spray paint Picasso!
Postman's passion for oranges kick starts East End folk art
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged after brutal assaults of 2 women in their 70's in SF
SKY7 gets first look at Glass Fire damage
Want to vote in person? Here's what you need to know
Live updates: Glass Fire burns 66,840 acres, 41% contained
Trump back at White House; doctors say he's not 'out of the woods'
EDD employee says thousands losing benefits by mistake
Pres. Trump's tweet, hospital release sparks shock & confusion
Show More
Evidence shows children can efficiently transmit COVID-19, CDC says
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
3M Californians to receive unemployment after weeks-long EDD reset ends
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
Alameda Co. DA re-opens investigation into Oscar Grant's death
More TOP STORIES News