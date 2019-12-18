For the holidays, Bethlehem, Pa, transforms to Christmas City, USA

Bethlehem, Pa is Christmas City USA! If you want to get into the holiday spirit, a day in Bethlehem is just what you need. Visit downtown Bethlehem to find the perfect gift and meet Santa!

Fo the past 30 years, Christkindlmarkt in the Lehigh Valley has served as a one-stop shop for all your Christmas decorating needs. And as a bonus, all the proceeds go to local arts programs. Then, we make a stop at Social Still Distillery, for some of their winter-inspired drinks. Finally, finish up the day with a horse drawn carriage ride with the Bethlehem Carriage Company.


Quinn Avery (@qustomquinncs) and Chris Marciano (@chrismarcianophoto) are our guest hosts for this festive tour of the jolliest city in the country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bethlehemlocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Coast Guard seizes $312 million of suspected cocaine
Herman "Ike" Boone, who inspired 'Remember the Titans,' dies at 84
New video from officer-involved shooting in San Francisco
Stabbing at Oregon shopping center kills 1, wounds others
FedEx driver fatally shoots robbery suspect in Philadelphia
Show More
Christmas Forecast: Wet weekend, more rain developing Dec. 25
AccuWeather forecast: Showers today
Ring to use security app to find missing children
Protect your pets if you're traveling this holiday
GOP holds moment of silence for 2016 election
More TOP STORIES News